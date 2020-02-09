Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A wet morning.

A woman protects herself from the rain on Boylston Street in Boston.
–Craig F. Walker, The Boston Globe File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
5:53 PM

Another milder-than-average day is on tap for Monday.

The day starts off wet for commuters as rain moves through during the morning. Areas west of I-495 could see some light snow from this system. Once the rain is gone around midday, expect a mostly cloudy afternoon and temperatures peaking in the low-to-mid 40s.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

 

TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The sun rises over Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast February 7, 2020 | 5:04 PM
A woman protects herself from the wind while passing through Copley Square in Boston on April 3.
WINDY WEATHER
Forecasters: Storm bringing rain, high winds to Massachusetts on Friday February 7, 2020 | 9:15 AM
A pedestrian protects himself from the rain in downtown Boston on Oct. 27, 2018.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast February 6, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Snow hampers commuters on their way to Boston, as they travel in Melrose, Massachusetts on December 3, 2019. (Photo by / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast February 5, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MATT CAMPBELL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9265999b) Vehicles drive in falling snow on Interstate 495 near the junction with Interstate 90 (The Massachusetts Turnpike) during the first snow storm of the season in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, USA 09 December 2017. A winter weather storm warning for the Boston region predicted accumulations of one to six inches (2.5cm to 15cm) of snow from a storm which dropped snow from the Southeastern US all the way up to Maine. Snow in Massachusetts, Shrewsbury, USA - 09 Dec 2017
Weather
Maps: How the Thursday morning commute will be impacted by a wintry mix February 5, 2020 | 9:59 AM
A woman jogs on William J Day Blvd. near the M Street Beach in Boston, MA on December 27, 2018.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast February 4, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Boston, MA 12/1/19 A woman walks between buildings at South Bay Center, in Dorchester. The state' first snow storm starts out light. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 02storm
WINTER WEATHER
Maps: Forecasters predict how snow could impact Thursday morning’s commute February 4, 2020 | 9:45 AM
A woman jogged on the shore at Castle Island in Boston on Monday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast February 3, 2020 | 4:55 PM
A cyclist wears a (frankly kind of frightening) mask while pedaling down Front Street in Worcester Sunday night.
Weather
'Looking ahead, we're in for a messy 72 hours' from Wednesday to Friday February 3, 2020 | 10:51 AM
Saturday's warm weather broke a record as joggers and walkers make their way along the Charles River Esplanade Saturday morning.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast February 2, 2020 | 5:42 PM
boston weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast January 31, 2020 | 5:38 PM
A man takes in the sunrise at Fan Pier in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast January 30, 2020 | 4:54 PM
The bandstand at Revere Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast January 29, 2020 | 5:02 PM
A woman clears snow from her car's rear window.
Snow
Here's what Boston meteorologists are saying about the potential weekend storm, Saturday, Feb. 1. January 29, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Joggers and walkers near Cambridge Common.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast January 28, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Boston, MA- January 12, 2018: Edlyn Benoit battles for control of her umbrella while walking down Tremont Street in Boston, MA on January 12, 2018. After last weekÕs winter storm that deluged coastal areas and blasted snow across New England, followed by a regional thaw, Massachusetts residents are preparing for rains Friday and Saturday that are expected to rapidly melt more snow and cause further flooding before a cold front arrives to refreeze everything.
WINTER WEATHER
What forecasters are saying about the potential for a coastal storm on Saturday January 28, 2020 | 10:31 AM
BOSTON, MA- January 17, 2018: A woman walks a pair of dogs on Charles St. as snow falls in Boston, MA on January 17, 2018. Wednesday’s storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across the state, leaving morning commuters with slippery conditions and reduced visibility on the roads, forecasters said. Snow began to fall in the Boston area around 4 a.m. Wednesday, while most people were still fast asleep, according to the National Weather Service. (Craig F. Walker/Globe staff photo) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast January 27, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston, MA- March 21, 2018: A pedestrian passes down Charles Street in Boston, MA on March 21, 2018. As Massachusetts prepares for the fourth major winter storm in three weeks, forecasters have adjusted snowfall totals and the timeline for Wednesday’s storm already dubbed the “four’easter.” Snow is expected to start falling around the evening rush hour in the Boston area, and could potentially bring 6 to 8 inches to the region by the time it ends on Thursday, said Eleanor Vallier-Talbot, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast January 26, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A pedestrian crosses the pedestrian bridge that connects Charles Circle with the Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast January 23, 2020 | 5:01 PM
A pedestrian uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain on Winter Street in Boston, MA on January 12, 2018.
Weather
Maps: What forecasters are saying about the timing of Saturday’s storm January 23, 2020 | 10:57 AM
A woman and dog run together as they skies clear in the morning along Pleasure Bay in South Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast January 22, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Pedestrians cross Atlantic Ave. outside South Station in Boston on Jan. 29. 2019.
Snow or rain?
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the forecasted weekend storm January 22, 2020 | 1:08 PM
BOSTON, MA - March 13, 2019: - Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House in Boston MA on March 13, 2019. Wednesday got off to a cold start, but it should reach the 40s in Boston as the day goes on, and temperatures will be on the upswing through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast January 21, 2020 | 5:49 PM
Copley Square on Feb. 22, 2018.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast January 20, 2020 | 5:24 PM
A pedestrian on Boston's Clarendon Street was covered up to protect against the cold last January.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast January 19, 2020 | 4:37 PM
ohn Silva shoveled the walk on Broadway in South Boston on Dec. 11.
Weather
Snow total: 2 to 4 inches blanket the region January 19, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Boston, MA - 1/20/19 Snow is cleared on Lakeville Road in Jamaica Plain. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 21weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast January 17, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Appleton Street in Boston's South End in December.
Snow
Here's what Boston meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for Saturday night January 17, 2020 | 5:30 PM
A plow pushes snow in Boston Public Garden.
WINTER WEATHER
How much snow? 7 maps forecasting totals from the upcoming storm. January 17, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Someone seemingly on the office coffee run crosses the David Ortiz Bridge in Kenmore Square on a chilly day before the coming storm hits.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast January 16, 2020 | 5:04 PM