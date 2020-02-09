Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast
A wet morning.
Another milder-than-average day is on tap for Monday.
The day starts off wet for commuters as rain moves through during the morning. Areas west of I-495 could see some light snow from this system. Once the rain is gone around midday, expect a mostly cloudy afternoon and temperatures peaking in the low-to-mid 40s.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.