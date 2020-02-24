Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Tuesday won’t feel as spring-like as Monday, but it’ll still be a pretty comfortable day for late February.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions with some peeks of sunshine. There is a slight chance for sprinkles or light showers late in the day, but many areas could remain dry. It will be cooler than Monday, but highs are still expected to make it into the 50s.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.