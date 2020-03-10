Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Wednesday will be cooler, but high temperatures will still be above average for the second week of March.

The morning and early afternoon will be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in later in the day. High temperatures will be in the 50s across most of the region.

Overnight into Thursday will be cooler with lows in the 20s and 30s.

