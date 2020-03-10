Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cooler than Tuesday, but still milder than average.

Alexis Cardile from South Boston throws a tennis ball to her mini golden-doodle, Hunter, as they enjoyed Tuesday's warm weather at Houghton's Pond.
Alexis Cardile from South Boston throws a tennis ball to her mini golden-doodle, Hunter, as they enjoyed Tuesday's warm weather at Houghton's Pond. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
March 10, 2020 | 5:19 PM

Wednesday will be cooler, but high temperatures will still be above average for the second week of March.

The morning and early afternoon will be mostly sunny with more clouds moving in later in the day. High temperatures will be in the 50s across most of the region.

Overnight into Thursday will be cooler with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

