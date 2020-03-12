Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Warmer temperatures are coming Friday, but so is a period of wet weather.

Expect rain to overspread the Boston region throughout the morning with most areas getting about a half inch of precipitation. The rain moves out during the afternoon, which will be mild. Highs for the day are expected to reach the upper-50s to low-60s.

Temperatures will drop back during the evening before lows fall into the 30s overnight.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.