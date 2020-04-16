Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for Friday into Saturday

National Weather Service: ‘Who put their snow shovel away? Well, dig it back out! … As much as 4 to 5 inches in the Berkshires and Worcester hills’

[4/16/2020] Who put their snow shovel away? Well, dig it back out! Here is a preliminary look at how much snow we are expecting Friday night into Saturday morning. As much as 4 to 5 inches in the Berkshires and Worcester hills #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/ZUdxEs9rTe — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 16, 2020

Denise Isaac, NBC10 Boston: ‘We have taken several steps back this month. It’s been cool and quite unsettled. There’s another round of snow expected Friday night into Saturday — best chance for 1″+ is across the higher terrain in MA & CT.’

We have taken several steps back this month🤔It's been cool and quite unsettled. There's another round of snow expected Friday night into Saturday-best chance for 1"+ is across the higher terrain in MA & CT. Details on @NECN until 4pm. #readyforsummer pic.twitter.com/BESvt7nZfk — Denise Isaac NBC10 Boston (@DeniseNBCBoston) April 16, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Well, if you didn’t get any snow today, you have another chance Saturday morning!’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Coating to an inch of snow away from the coast Friday night/Saturday a.m. (Mainly non-paved surfaces). Up to a few inches across the higher terrain of Southern New England.’

Coating to an inch of snow away from the coast Friday night/Saturday am (Mainly non-paved surfaces). Up to a few inches across the higher terrain of Southern New England. pic.twitter.com/7VHiSYm3vA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2020

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘This is NOT a map I was hoping to make today.’

This is NOT a map I was hoping to make today. Lines may shift, but I wanted to get the word out. Footnotes: accum. mainly on grass, decks, cars. 3" amts. mainly in higher elevations. pic.twitter.com/sIWHpIoHJW — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) April 15, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Elevation will likely play a role as it often does this time of year.’