Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The Boston area will see another cool, pleasant day on Friday with a bit of wintry weather on the doorstep.

Friday morning will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase in the afternoon as temperatures climb to around 50 degrees.

Late Friday night into early Saturday, a system moving in could produce accumulating snow — particularly in higher-elevation areas to the west.

