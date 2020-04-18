Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your town Saturday morning

You might’ve looked out the window this morning and did a double-take: snow. Across New England, snow continues to fall on this Saturday morning in late April.

The morning’s early snow storm blanketed several states with a wintry coat. Take a look at the observed snow totals the National Weather Service has tallied from reports coming in prior to 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Some regions reached up to more than 5 inches of snow, an unusual sight for late April.

