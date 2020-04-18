Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your town Saturday morning

You might've looked out the window this morning and did a double-take: snow in April?

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
April 18, 2020 | 10:41 AM

You might’ve looked out the window this morning and did a double-take: snow. Across New England, snow continues to fall on this Saturday morning in late April.

The morning’s early snow storm blanketed several states with a wintry coat. Take a look at the observed snow totals the National Weather Service has tallied from reports coming in prior to 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Some regions reached up to more than 5 inches of snow, an unusual sight for late April.

More updates from the NWS can be found here.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
12/03/2019 Boston Ma- A plow truck looks to clear streets in Boston , as a Winter Storm arrives during the morning rush. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
Snow maps
7 maps predicting snowfall in Massachusetts Saturday morning April 17, 2020 | 12:04 PM
A man walks in Downtown Boston
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast April 16, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Haverhill, MA: 03-23-20: As snow fell around her, a mask wearing shopper pushes her cart in the parking lot of the Market Basket store on Lowell Avenue. (Jim Davis Globe Staff). COVID-19, coronavirus
Snow
What meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for early Saturday morning April 16, 2020 | 12:48 PM
With Egg Rock in Nahant Bay as a background, a woman walked on Lynn Beach in Lynn.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast April 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
An adult and child stroll down Clifton Road in Milton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast April 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
The John W. Weeks Footbridge in Cambridge.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast April 13, 2020 | 4:53 PM
A pedestrian on Somerset Street struggles with both her umbrella and her hair.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast April 12, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Power outages possible
What Boston meteorologists are saying about Monday's high winds April 12, 2020 | 2:03 PM
The Harborwalk on Fan Pier was uncrowded amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast April 10, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street, is shown virtually deserted on Wednesday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast April 9, 2020 | 5:04 PM
The statue of Red Auerbach wears a respiratory mask in the rain at an empty Quincy Market.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast April 8, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Runners were the only ones taking to the Longfellow Bridge as a light rain fell and most people were staying in doors due to COVID-19 as they try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast April 7, 2020 | 5:01 PM
A young girl wears a mask alongside an adult as they walk around Castle Island, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast April 6, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Mask-wearing visitors to the Public Garden in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast April 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
A man uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain on Congress Street in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast April 3, 2020 | 5:18 PM
A pedestrian strolls through Neponset Park under an umbrella.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast April 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Runners were the only ones taking to the Longfellow Bridge as a light rain fell and most people were staying in doors due to COVID-19 as they try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast April 1, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Rory Bukofzer uses a tree for a modified rowing exercise during his morning workout at Fan Pier in the Seaport district on Tuesday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast March 31, 2020 | 4:34 PM
A passer-by walked a dog along a path on the Boston Common on Sunday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast March 30, 2020 | 4:53 PM
The parking lot at the Home Depot in Methuen on Sunday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast March 29, 2020 | 3:13 PM
A man and a child explore the drained Frog Pond in the Public Garden.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast March 27, 2020 | 4:50 PM
A woman is reflected in a window of a building along the waterfront in the Seaport District of Boston on Thursday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast March 26, 2020 | 5:11 PM
The bandstand at Revere Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast March 25, 2020 | 5:09 PM
A woman and her dog run in the morning mist on the Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast March 24, 2020 | 5:19 PM
The Boston Public Garden.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast March 23, 2020 | 4:48 PM
A woman protects herself from the rain on Boylston Street in Boston.
Snow
Here's what local meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for Monday March 23, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Thomas Pimetel clears snow outside John Hancock Hall in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast March 22, 2020 | 3:52 PM
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11, 2019: Stefan Olsson walks his dogs on William J Day Blvd Boston, MA on December 11, 2019. A cold front swept south and east from Canada and brought back more seasonable temperatures overnight. Ahead of this frontal system, an area of rain crossed the region Tuesday evening and changed to snow showers by dawn Wednesday. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro
Snow maps
4 maps predicting the snowfall in Mass. from Monday’s storm March 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
Snow
Here's what local meteorologists are saying about the snow forecast for Monday March 21, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast March 20, 2020 | 5:01 PM