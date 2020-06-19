Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

There won’t be much of a change in the weather for the Boston region on Saturday.

Forecasters expect another warm, humid day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be a bit cooler on the south coast, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

There is a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms but most areas will likely remain dry.

Warm, muggy weather will carry through the weekend into next week.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.