Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The heat and humidity continue.

Salisbury Beach was crowded on Friday.
–Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
June 21, 2020 | 12:44 PM

The heat and humidity are showing no signs of quitting in the Boston region.

Monday’s weather will be similar to Sunday’s, according to forecasters. Expect a muggy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It may be a bit cooler along the coast. There will be chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nantasket Beach in Hull on Thursday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast June 19, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Nauset Beach in Orleans on Thursday.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast June 18, 2020 | 4:54 PM
The fountain was recently turned on at The Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast June 17, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Boston weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast June 16, 2020 | 4:54 PM
A summer-like day brought out sunbathers like Stephen Cudworth to relax on a lawn chair in Eliot Norton Park in Chinatown.
Weather
'First heat wave of the year possible': Here's what local meteorologists are saying about the upcoming heat June 16, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Beachgoers in South Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast June 15, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Morning yoga class at Wollaston Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast June 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
A woman walks past restaurant tables.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast June 12, 2020 | 4:49 PM
A runner on the track behind Harvard Stadium.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast June 11, 2020 | 4:54 PM
Joggers and bicyclists at Nahant Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast June 10, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Outdoor dining in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast June 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
The Treble Circle Tot Lot in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast June 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
A woman and her dog.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast June 7, 2020 | 3:23 PM
'ping-pong ball' hail
What to know about the severe thunderstorms expected Saturday afternoon June 6, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Brookline and the Boston Skyline from the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast June 5, 2020 | 4:53 PM
People gather on Nahant Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast June 4, 2020 | 4:55 PM
From left, Hannah Ryou, Chelsea Oliveira and Patrick Jennings are greeted by a group of dogs while hanging out on Boston Common.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast June 3, 2020 | 4:51 PM
A cyclist pedals toward the Eliot Bridge along the Charles River Reservation.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast June 2, 2020 | 5:24 PM
People walk along the Nantasket Beach boardwalk.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast June 1, 2020 | 5:21 PM
A woman and dog n Carson Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast May 31, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Seen through a broken fence slat, a woman sunbathes on Carson Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast May 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
A woman and son on Carson Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast May 28, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Prepared for a day at the beach in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast May 27, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Beachgoers at South Boston's beaches.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast May 26, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Beachgoers in South Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast May 25, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Picnic Area in Needham.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast May 24, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Brookline and the Boston Skyline.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast May 22, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Nantasket Beach in Hull.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast May 21, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Hurricane flags fly over U.S. Coast Guard Lifeboat Station Chatham and Chatham Light, in Chatham, Mass., Wednesday, March 26, 2014. A blizzard warning is in effect for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket as forecasters warned of wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Hurricane season
What forecasters are predicting for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season May 21, 2020 | 1:40 PM
American flags fill Seaport Common near the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston.
Forecast
Here’s David Epstein's forecast for Memorial Day weekend May 21, 2020 | 10:04 AM