Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast
The heat and humidity continue.
The heat and humidity are showing no signs of quitting in the Boston region.
Monday’s weather will be similar to Sunday’s, according to forecasters. Expect a muggy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It may be a bit cooler along the coast. There will be chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
