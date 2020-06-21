Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The heat and humidity are showing no signs of quitting in the Boston region.

Monday’s weather will be similar to Sunday’s, according to forecasters. Expect a muggy day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 80s. It may be a bit cooler along the coast. There will be chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

