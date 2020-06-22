Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Another sunny, warm, and humid summer day is ahead for the Boston region on Tuesday.

While a sea breeze kept Boston, the North Shore, and South Shore cooler on Monday, that won’t be the case Tuesday. Forecasters expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Cooler temperatures will be felt along the south coast, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Tuesday night will be warm and humid ahead of another hot, muggy day on Wednesday with a chance for showers or thunderstorms.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.