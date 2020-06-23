Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

More warm, humid weather is ahead for the Boston region, along with the possibility for some much-needed rain.

Forecasters expect Wednesday morning to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. The greater chance for rain and thunderstorms comes in the afternoon. It will be muggy with high temperatures in the 80s.

Drier air moves in Wednesday night ahead of more comfortable weather on Thursday and Friday.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.