Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Comfortable with chances for rain.
Friday will bring another comfortable day to the Boston region along with the possibility for rain.
Forecasters say partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s, and humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range.
Muggy weather returns for the weekend along with more chances for rain.
