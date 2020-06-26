Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

The Boston region will see rising humidity levels on Saturday with more chances for wet weather.

Rain is possible during the morning, and scattered thunderstorms could arrive during the afternoon, according to forecasters. It will be muggier than in recent days. Highs will be in the 80s.

More storms are possible on Sunday.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

