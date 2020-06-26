Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

Muggier with chances for rain and thunderstorms.

A woman walks her dogs along Scituate Harbor.
–John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
June 26, 2020 | 4:48 PM

The Boston region will see rising humidity levels on Saturday with more chances for wet weather.

Rain is possible during the morning, and scattered thunderstorms could arrive during the afternoon, according to forecasters. It will be muggier than in recent days. Highs will be in the 80s.

More storms are possible on Sunday.

Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

 

