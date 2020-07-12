Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast
Partly cloudy and warm with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The Boston region could see some wet weather on Monday, particularly during the afternoon.
Forecasters expect a partly cloudy, humid day with high temperatures in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possibly during the afternoon, and some of the storms could be severe.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.