Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
A little cooler with chances for rain.
Tuesday will be a bit cooler than Monday in the Boston region with more chances for rain.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the day. Highs could top out in the 70s in some areas.
Wednesday looks comfortable with cooler and drier air moving in.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
