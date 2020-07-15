Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Sunny, cool, and comfortable.
The Boston region will enjoy more cool, refreshing weather on Thursday.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. The below-average temperatures and low humidity will make it a great day to get outside.
Thursday night will be cool and dry as well.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
