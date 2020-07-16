Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

After a couple of comfortable days, some warmer, muggier air will move into the Boston region on Friday.

Forecasters expect plenty of clouds and high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Humidity will begin to rise during the afternoon and there will be slight chances for isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Hot, humid weather is ahead for the weekend and into the first part of next week.

