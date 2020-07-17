Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the upcoming hot weather

"Get ready for it folks!"

By
, Boston.com Staff
July 17, 2020 | 1:00 PM

National Weather Service: ‘The heat returns Sat with the worst of the heat and humidity Sun/Mon when heat indices will be near 100 degrees’

David Epstein: ‘Heat advisories are likely on Monday’

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘From the 70s today, to near 90°F tomorrow. Get ready for it folks!’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler at the coast’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Just promise me you’ll use sunscreen this weekend… Beach forecast will get HOT!’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Warm beach forecast this weekend’

