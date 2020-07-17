Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the upcoming hot weather
"Get ready for it folks!"
National Weather Service: ‘The heat returns Sat with the worst of the heat and humidity Sun/Mon when heat indices will be near 100 degrees’
[Upcoming heat this weekend and early next week] The heat returns Sat with the worst of the heat and humidity Sun/Mon when heat indices will be near 100 degrees. Limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/Qf8YddkHNp
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2020
Did someone say hot? Here's a look at the forecast heat indices for several cities in southern New England over the next several days. We'll finally get a bit of relief on Tuesday Sun with rays Thermometer pic.twitter.com/yOIrkUq1ZW
— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2020
Very hot temperatures will be overspreading the Eastern US during the next several days. Here are the forecast high temperatures for the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/qXFdOBob0o
— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 17, 2020
David Epstein: ‘Heat advisories are likely on Monday’
Heat advisories are likely on Monday with temperatures feeling near or even over the century mark for a few hours during the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uMXgq21mJT
— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 17, 2020
It's still comfortable, but dew points forecast to be near 70 by dinner time. pic.twitter.com/tGXrfGxuNC
— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 17, 2020
Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘From the 70s today, to near 90°F tomorrow. Get ready for it folks!’
From the 70s today, to near 90°F tomorrow. Get ready for it folks! It gets even warmer on Sunday. #wcvb #heatwave pic.twitter.com/J8TSQDXqc9
— Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) July 17, 2020
Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler at the coast’
Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler at the coast but inland temps will be hot…and humid. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/6S1WQ1bzi2
— Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) July 17, 2020
Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Just promise me you’ll use sunscreen this weekend… Beach forecast will get HOT!’
Just promise me you'll use sunscreen this weekend… Beach forecast will get HOT! #mawx #nhwx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Se17JViUdO
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 17, 2020
One. Last. Cool. Day. #mawx #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/O1h6AFDxp5
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 17, 2020
Brace for "feels like" temps in the upper 90s and 100+ Sunday and Monday… Drink extra water & take breaks when you need 'em. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/NSZA1LC2bl
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 17, 2020
Here's your Saturday & Sunday forecast! Stay cool! #mawx #nhwx @boston25 pic.twitter.com/sOKoiPG9wV
— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 17, 2020
Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Warm beach forecast this weekend’
Warm beach forecast this weekend. Late morning sand space is limited. High tide a bit after 10am Saturday and 11am Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SF3e1A4Keh
— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2020
Highest humidity is Monday. With temps in the mid 90s, it'll feel more like 100 out. pic.twitter.com/bAkNhiMWtj
— Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2020
Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:
Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.