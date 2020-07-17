Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about the upcoming hot weather

National Weather Service: ‘The heat returns Sat with the worst of the heat and humidity Sun/Mon when heat indices will be near 100 degrees’

[Upcoming heat this weekend and early next week] The heat returns Sat with the worst of the heat and humidity Sun/Mon when heat indices will be near 100 degrees. Limit strenuous outdoor activities and stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/Qf8YddkHNp — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2020

Did someone say hot? Here's a look at the forecast heat indices for several cities in southern New England over the next several days. We'll finally get a bit of relief on Tuesday Sun with rays Thermometer pic.twitter.com/yOIrkUq1ZW — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2020

Very hot temperatures will be overspreading the Eastern US during the next several days. Here are the forecast high temperatures for the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/qXFdOBob0o — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 17, 2020

David Epstein: ‘Heat advisories are likely on Monday’

Heat advisories are likely on Monday with temperatures feeling near or even over the century mark for a few hours during the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/uMXgq21mJT — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 17, 2020

It's still comfortable, but dew points forecast to be near 70 by dinner time. pic.twitter.com/tGXrfGxuNC — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 17, 2020

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘From the 70s today, to near 90°F tomorrow. Get ready for it folks!’

From the 70s today, to near 90°F tomorrow. Get ready for it folks! It gets even warmer on Sunday. #wcvb #heatwave pic.twitter.com/J8TSQDXqc9 — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) July 17, 2020

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler at the coast’

Temperatures over the weekend will be a little cooler at the coast but inland temps will be hot…and humid. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/6S1WQ1bzi2 — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) July 17, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Just promise me you’ll use sunscreen this weekend… Beach forecast will get HOT!’

Brace for "feels like" temps in the upper 90s and 100+ Sunday and Monday… Drink extra water & take breaks when you need 'em. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/NSZA1LC2bl — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 17, 2020

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Warm beach forecast this weekend’

Warm beach forecast this weekend. Late morning sand space is limited. High tide a bit after 10am Saturday and 11am Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SF3e1A4Keh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2020

Highest humidity is Monday. With temps in the mid 90s, it'll feel more like 100 out. pic.twitter.com/bAkNhiMWtj — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2020

