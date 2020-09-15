Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast
Sunny, breezy, and mild.
Some pleasant mid-September weather is on tap for the Boston region over the next couple of days.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Thursday will be much of the same before cooler weather rolls in on Friday.
