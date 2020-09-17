Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Cloudy and much cooler.
Autumn doesn’t officially begin until next Tuesday, but it’ll sure feel like fall on Friday.
Forecasters expect a gusty, cloudy day with temperatures only making it into the 50s and low 60s.
Keep a sweatshirt handy, as cool weather will continue through the weekend and into the work week.
