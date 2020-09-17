Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and much cooler.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway on the swings.
–Lane Turner/Globe Staff
By
, Producer
September 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM

Autumn doesn’t officially begin until next Tuesday, but it’ll sure feel like fall on Friday.

Forecasters expect a gusty, cloudy day with temperatures only making it into the 50s and low 60s.

Keep a sweatshirt handy, as cool weather will continue through the weekend and into the work week.

TOPICS: Weather

