Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

Sunny, breezy, and cool.

Massachusetts State House
–Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
September 18, 2020 | 4:59 PM

Cool, pleasant days and chilly nights are on tap for the Boston region this weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s, so have an extra blanket ready.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s in many locations.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Rose Kennedy Greenway on the swings.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Collicot Elementary school in Milton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 16, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Students at Boston College.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 15, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 14, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Paddling on the Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 13, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Apple picking in September.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 11, 2020 | 4:57 PM
A boat dock on the Boston Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 10, 2020 | 5:04 PM
A woman uses an umbrella on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 9, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Apple Picking
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 8, 2020 | 5:08 PM
A pickup volleyball game on Carson Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 7, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Go cart riders at Skull Island Adventure Golf.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 6, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Forecast
Here's the Labor Day weekend weather forecast September 4, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Deb Ternove walks Bailey, a client's dog.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 3, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Children ride on The Boston Common Frog Pond Carousel.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 2, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Two people take shelter from rain on a South Boston beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 1, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A pleasure boat speeds through the Great Marsh in Ipswich.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast August 31, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Early morning light at Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast August 30, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Bethany Couto runs in Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast August 28, 2020 | 4:48 PM
A woman carries crates through Boston University's campus.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast August 27, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Mills along the Merrimack River in Lawrence.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast August 26, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Maps
Hurricane Laura strengthens into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 August 26, 2020 | 2:22 PM
People walk in downtown Plymouth.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast August 25, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The 10th fairway at TPC Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast August 24, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Lightning seen off Folly Cove in Rockport during Sunday evening's storm.
Thunderstorms
Thousands still without power following Sunday's damaging thunderstorms August 24, 2020 | 11:20 AM
Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast August 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Neptune Boulevard Park in Lynn.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast August 21, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
Weather
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast August 20, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Crescent Beach in Revere.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast August 19, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Hy-Line ferry.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast August 18, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Downtown Nantucket
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast August 17, 2020 | 4:55 PM