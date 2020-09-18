Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast
Sunny, breezy, and cool.
Cool, pleasant days and chilly nights are on tap for the Boston region this weekend.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s, so have an extra blanket ready.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s in many locations.
