Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast
A pleasant fall day.
Pleasant fall weather arrives in the Boston region just in time for the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 60s, according to forecasters.
Saturday night will be chilly ahead of another sunny day on Sunday. Temperatures will again be in the 60s.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Great, you’re signed up!
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.