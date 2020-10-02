Here’s what to expect from Saturday’s weather forecast

A pleasant fall day.

Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.
A child pets a goat at the Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough. –Lane Turner/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
October 2, 2020 | 4:57 PM

Pleasant fall weather arrives in the Boston region just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with light winds and high temperatures in the mid 60s, according to forecasters.

Saturday night will be chilly ahead of another sunny day on Sunday. Temperatures will again be in the 60s.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A woman runs on the Boston Harborwalk.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast October 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
A maple tree in Groton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 30, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Power outages
Winds rake Northeast, leaving thousands without power September 30, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Sidewalks on Newbury Street.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 29, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Kimball Farm in Westford
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 28, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Visitors at the Samantha statue in Salem.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 27, 2020 | 3:34 PM
A woman runs in Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 25, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Braintree High Schools' soccer coach oversees team tryouts.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 24, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Soccer practice at Marshfield High School.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Woman snuggles her dog in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 22, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Children play at Hanson's Farm in Framingham
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 21, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Massachusetts State House
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 20, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Massachusetts State House
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 18, 2020 | 4:59 PM
The Rose Kennedy Greenway on the swings.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Collicot Elementary school in Milton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 16, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Students at Boston College.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 15, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 14, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Paddling on the Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 13, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Apple picking in September.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 11, 2020 | 4:57 PM
A boat dock on the Boston Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 10, 2020 | 5:04 PM
A woman uses an umbrella on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 9, 2020 | 4:59 PM
Apple Picking
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 8, 2020 | 5:08 PM
A pickup volleyball game on Carson Beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 7, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Go cart riders at Skull Island Adventure Golf.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 6, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Forecast
Here's the Labor Day weekend weather forecast September 4, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Deb Ternove walks Bailey, a client's dog.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 3, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Children ride on The Boston Common Frog Pond Carousel.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 2, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Two people take shelter from rain on a South Boston beach.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 1, 2020 | 5:06 PM
A pleasure boat speeds through the Great Marsh in Ipswich.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast August 31, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Early morning light at Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast August 30, 2020 | 3:26 PM