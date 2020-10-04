Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast
Sunshine arrives by afternoon.
Monday will begin on the gray side for the Boston region, but conditions will improve.
Rain showers will taper off in the morning, according to forecasters. Clouds will give way to sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.
Tuesday looks dry and pleasant.
Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.