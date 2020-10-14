First mountain snowflakes of the season could fly in parts of New England this weekend

Snow may fly in elevated parts of the interior Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Temperatures will swing below normal, with chilly weather settling in for a few days as November approaches.

Flakes could fly as far south as West Virginia. In northern New England, a few inches of mountain snow may accumulate.

Most folks won’t see snow, but they will experience a noticeably cooler air mass of about four to seven degrees cooler than average.

The strong cold front stretched across central British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in western Canada on Wednesday; temperatures in Calgary were forecast to peak at 42 degrees on Wednesday and may not escape the upper 20s this weekend.

The cold front will swing southeast, crossing Chicago and the Midwest on Thursday and the Northeast on Friday. The Eastern Seaboard will be anomalously warm day Thursday; Boston and New York will have temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Rain will accompany the front, arriving along the Northeast Corridor late Friday into Saturday. Rain totals of up to 1 1/2 inches appear likely in New York, Hartford, Conn., Providence, R.I., and Boston, with amounts topping 2 inches in Maine. Boston’s temperatures won’t make it out of the mid-50s on Saturday; New York City won’t escape the 50s.

To the north, Saturday’s temperatures will be cooler as low pressure developing east of Maine draws down. Upper 30s are possible across Vermont and New Hampshire, with lower 40s elsewhere in the Granite State and adjacent western Maine. There’s a chance that, above about 3,000 feet, the flakes could fly where temperatures remain low enough for moisture to fall as snow.

“It looks like the northern Adirondacks could see 2 to 5 inches at the higher peaks with 1-2 inches across the higher peaks of the Green Mountains,” wrote the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. Snow may fall above 3,500 feet.

To the south, cool air pouring into the Mid-Atlantic behind Friday’s front could supply enough chill for a few flakes at the highest elevations of the Appalachians late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but moisture will be scarce. The greatest chances would be above 4,000 feet.

According to Robert Leffler, a retired National Weather Service climatologist, who monitors snowfall in the Canaan Valley of northeastern West Virginia, the average first snowflakes at 3,715 feet elevation is Oct. 13.