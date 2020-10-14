First mountain snowflakes of the season could fly in parts of New England this weekend

Upper 30s are possible Saturday across Vermont and New Hampshire, with lower 40s elsewhere in the Granite State and adjacent western Maine.

A dusting of snow covers a hillside in Stowe, Vt., on Tuesday May 5, 2020.
A dusting of snow covers a hillside in Stowe, Vt., on Tuesday May 5, 2020. –AP Photo/Wilson Ring
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matthew Cappucci,
The Washington Post
October 14, 2020

Snow may fly in elevated parts of the interior Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Temperatures will swing below normal, with chilly weather settling in for a few days as November approaches.

Flakes could fly as far south as West Virginia. In northern New England, a few inches of mountain snow may accumulate.

Most folks won’t see snow, but they will experience a noticeably cooler air mass of about four to seven degrees cooler than average.

The strong cold front stretched across central British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan in western Canada on Wednesday; temperatures in Calgary were forecast to peak at 42 degrees on Wednesday and may not escape the upper 20s this weekend.

Advertisement

The cold front will swing southeast, crossing Chicago and the Midwest on Thursday and the Northeast on Friday. The Eastern Seaboard will be anomalously warm day Thursday; Boston and New York will have temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Rain will accompany the front, arriving along the Northeast Corridor late Friday into Saturday. Rain totals of up to 1 1/2 inches appear likely in New York, Hartford, Conn., Providence, R.I., and Boston, with amounts topping 2 inches in Maine. Boston’s temperatures won’t make it out of the mid-50s on Saturday; New York City won’t escape the 50s.

To the north, Saturday’s temperatures will be cooler as low pressure developing east of Maine draws down. Upper 30s are possible across Vermont and New Hampshire, with lower 40s elsewhere in the Granite State and adjacent western Maine. There’s a chance that, above about 3,000 feet, the flakes could fly where temperatures remain low enough for moisture to fall as snow.

“It looks like the northern Adirondacks could see 2 to 5 inches at the higher peaks with 1-2 inches across the higher peaks of the Green Mountains,” wrote the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vt. Snow may fall above 3,500 feet.

Advertisement

To the south, cool air pouring into the Mid-Atlantic behind Friday’s front could supply enough chill for a few flakes at the highest elevations of the Appalachians late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but moisture will be scarce. The greatest chances would be above 4,000 feet.

According to Robert Leffler, a retired National Weather Service climatologist, who monitors snowfall in the Canaan Valley of northeastern West Virginia, the average first snowflakes at 3,715 feet elevation is Oct. 13.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather Skiing Sports News New England Travel Travel Skiing Travel

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A wet day on Salem Street in the North End.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast October 15, 2020 | 4:49 PM
The walkway on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast October 14, 2020 | 4:56 PM
A recumbent bicyclist makes their way along the Charles River Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast October 13, 2020 | 4:50 PM
A soggy cyclist in Coolidge Corner.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast October 12, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Black Rushin' Farm in Medfield.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast October 9, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast October 8, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Power Outages
Over 93,000 without power after Wednesday's winds October 8, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Lightning over Hull and Quincy Bay on Wednesday.
200,000 WITHOUT POWER
Damaging storms leave thousands without power across Massachusetts October 7, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Chestnut Hill Reservoir.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast October 7, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Weather
'Strong' winds to pummel Greater Boston this afternoon and evening October 7, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Boston Weather
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast October 6, 2020 | 5:02 PM
A father and daughter rake leaves in Quincy.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast October 5, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Solo and double sculls on the Charles River.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast October 4, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast October 2, 2020 | 4:57 PM
A woman runs on the Boston Harborwalk.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast October 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
A maple tree in Groton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 30, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Power outages
Winds rake Northeast, leaving thousands without power September 30, 2020 | 11:06 AM
Sidewalks on Newbury Street.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 29, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Kimball Farm in Westford
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 28, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Visitors at the Samantha statue in Salem.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 27, 2020 | 3:34 PM
A woman runs in Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 25, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Braintree High Schools' soccer coach oversees team tryouts.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 24, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Soccer practice at Marshfield High School.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 23, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Woman snuggles her dog in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 22, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Children play at Hanson's Farm in Framingham
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast September 21, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Massachusetts State House
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast September 20, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Massachusetts State House
Weather
Here's what to expect from Saturday's weather forecast September 18, 2020 | 4:59 PM
The Rose Kennedy Greenway on the swings.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast September 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Collicot Elementary school in Milton.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast September 16, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Students at Boston College.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast September 15, 2020 | 4:59 PM