Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Mostly sunny and mild.
A stretch of unseasonably mild weather continues in the Boston region on Thursday.
Forecasters predict a mostly sunny day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be cooler along the coast.
Friday is expected to be dry and mild as well.
