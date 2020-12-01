Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy and seasonably cool.

Morning light hits the dome of the Massachusetts State House.
–Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
December 1, 2020 | 4:21 PM

Wednesday is shaping up to be a seasonable early December day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Isolated scattered showers are possible, particularly inland and out on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Wednesday night is expected to be clear and chilly.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Weather

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A home on Oak Street in Somerville that was under renovation, will have to be demolished after a storm on Monday left it leaning sideways according to local news reports.
Weather
Storm tilts house in Somerville, downs power lines and trees throughout the region December 1, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Jaime Bond, 4, is engrossed in something, as he brings up the rear in Dorchester behind Shana Bond .
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast November 30, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Weather
'Soaking rain and wicked winds': What meteorologists are saying about Monday's forecasted 'ugly' storm November 30, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Weather
High wind watch in effect for parts of New England on Monday November 29, 2020 | 4:48 PM
A soggy day on Hanover Street.
Weather
Major storm to unleash snow, heavy rain and wind in eastern U.S. Monday November 29, 2020 | 12:21 PM
A person walks down Liberty Street in the rain on Nantucket.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thanksgiving Day's weather forecast November 25, 2020 | 4:34 PM
East Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast November 24, 2020 | 4:28 PM
City of Boston skyline.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast November 23, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Tornado warning issued for parts of the Cape.
Tornado warning
Funnel cloud confirmed in Aquinnah on Martha's Vineyard November 23, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Rain-soaked leaves rest under a tree at Brookline Reservoir Park on October 29, 2020.
David Epstein
Here's David Epstein's forecast for Thanksgiving November 23, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Pedestrians make their way along Stuart Street in Boston as rain fell during their morning routines.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast November 22, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Gerry Watts plays football with his son Noah, (black hoodie) and his son's friend Sean in Halifax.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast November 19, 2020 | 4:21 PM
A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 8, 2015. Schools in Chicago, Boston and other large cities closed on Thursday as sub-zero temperatures and bitter winds gripped central and eastern United States for a third day and meteorologists warned there was little relief in sight. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast November 18, 2020 | 4:25 PM
A woman bundles up during the cold weather while walking along Congress Street in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast November 17, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Chestnut Hill Reservoir.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast November 16, 2020 | 4:23 PM
AUTUMN WIND
Map: See which towns were hit hardest by last night’s wind storm November 16, 2020 | 8:43 AM
SEVERE WEATHER
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through Monday morning November 15, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Leaves have done their seasonal cover on the mall at Cambridge Parkway in Cambridge along the Charles River.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast November 15, 2020 | 4:24 PM
A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from morning rain while passing through Boston Common.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast November 12, 2020 | 4:21 PM
Boats moored at Mattapoisett.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast November 11, 2020 | 4:34 PM
A woman walks across the Longfellow Bridge.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast November 10, 2020 | 4:37 PM
A warm November day on the Esplanade.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast November 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
The fountain in Copley Square.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast November 8, 2020 | 4:19 PM
A brilliant afternoon sun lights up the Scituate Lighthouse.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast November 5, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Weather
'Near record warmth on the way': Here's what local meteorologists are saying about the upcoming November warmup November 5, 2020 | 12:16 PM
City of Boston skyline.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Thursday's weather forecast November 4, 2020 | 4:22 PM
Josephine Lyons walks with her husband Ken Lyons in the Houghton Garden, part of the Webster Conservation Area in Chestnut Hill.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast November 3, 2020 | 8:21 PM
Boston Common in 2019
Weather
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast November 2, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Windy and cold weather in Boston.
Weather
Here's what to expect from Monday's weather forecast November 1, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Pumpkins covered in snow at Hansons Farm in Framingham on Oct. 30, 2020
Let it snow
First snow of the season! Send us your photos. October 30, 2020 | 4:05 PM