Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast
Partly cloudy and seasonably cool.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a seasonable early December day across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s. Isolated scattered showers are possible, particularly inland and out on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.
Wednesday night is expected to be clear and chilly.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.