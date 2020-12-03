Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this weekend’s possible ‘impactful storm’

National Weather Service: ‘There remains considerable forecast uncertainty at this time given the complexity of the potential system’

[Winter Weather POSSIBLE] A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of interior Massachusetts from Sat morning thru Sun morning. Heavy snow is possible, up to 6 inches or more. However, it is early, and placement/amounts are *highly uncertain*. Check back for updates! pic.twitter.com/HPuV2OteHY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 3, 2020

A significant coastal low is expected Saturday and Sunday. Mainstem river flooding is not currently expected, though forecast uncertainty remains higher than normal. pic.twitter.com/idXP3eqiEL — NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) December 3, 2020

We continue to monitor the potential for a significant storm Sat into Sat night. Stay tuned for additional updates. pic.twitter.com/WcE10Y4Vuz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 3, 2020

Weekend storm? Still lots of uncertainty regarding exact track & intensity. Lots of moisture available with 1-2+ inches of liquid precip possible if storm intensifies rapidly & tracks close to the coast. Not much cold air ahead of the storm, thus favoring rain versus #snow. #MA pic.twitter.com/ExwYbfmgnq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 3, 2020

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Looking more likely that ski areas will be happy with Saturday’s storm’

A look at possible low tracks between the GEFS and EPS. Though the "mean" is around Nantucket, that's a gigantic spread for 2 days out. The results are completely different western edge of the envelope to the eastern edge. pic.twitter.com/xvkWAck9tR — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 3, 2020

There are a couple tricky things about snow potential. 1 is that the track is close and the ocean is still 50 degrees. 2 is that there isn't much of any cold air. 3 is that dewpoints are high so not much room for evap cooling. But toward the end, a better shot (inland) — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 3, 2020

Looking more likely that ski areas will be happy with Saturday's storm. Much needed after the Monday meltdown pic.twitter.com/wGUfjb6XJx — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 3, 2020

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘We could be looking at some significant snow away from the coast and in the higher elevations’

We will be keeping a close eye on the timing and the track of this weekend storm, we could be looking at some significant snow away from the coast and in the higher elevations. pic.twitter.com/CLWQ99JBlg — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 3, 2020

More details are coming into focus for the weekend storm, but there are still a lot of uncertainties…especially when it comes to the snow risk (where and how much?) pic.twitter.com/WVPNt9C8NW — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 3, 2020

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘We clearly have potential for serious snow away from the coast now’

Whoa. Game on. Amounts may be overdone (so don't freak out on the numbers), but we clearly have potential for serious snow away from the coast now. Trend is key. pic.twitter.com/KUYPI91XvO — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) December 3, 2020

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Early thoughts: Mostly rain Boston Metro with 6″+ snow event Northern New England’

Early thoughts: Mostly rain Boston Metro with 6"+ snow event Northern New England and the rain/snow line dancing through Central/Southern NH with 2-4" possible southern Lakes Region to Southern Monadnock Region to Litchfield Hills…then ramping up again to 6"+ in the Berkshires. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 3, 2020

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Peak rain is expected Saturday & Saturday night’

Please keep in mind that the full details of this weekend's storm are still being sorted out. Here's what we know & what we're working on…. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/3JUxVtEC7X — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 3, 2020

The end of the week will take a soggy turn. Peak rain is expected Saturday & Saturday night. #mawx #boston @boston25 pic.twitter.com/qFiw9cd4LP — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 3, 2020

Cindy FitzGibbon, WCVB: ‘Still watching the track as a shift could bring changes’

ANOTHER STORM SATURDAY…

Still watching the track as a shift could bring changes, but right now it looks like

– Heavy rain: another 1-2"+ likely

– Strong wind near the coast

– Some accumulating snow in the higher terrain #WCVB pic.twitter.com/o2vEt3IKRe — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 3, 2020

THURSDAY AM weather update…

Sunshine ☀️ and around 50° today- watching another storm to start the weekend #WCVB pic.twitter.com/xl4sRgVhWx — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 3, 2020