That rain is expected to switch over to rapid snowfall

The season’s first nor’easter is spinning into Massachusetts, bringing the potential for more a foot of snow in some places along with heavy winds and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Although Bay State residents woke up to steady rain Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day causing the rain to change to rapid snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Near Boston, a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. Rain is expected to begin switching to snow after about 4 p.m. and continue until about 2 a.m. as the temperature slowly drops to about 31 degrees overnight, forecasters said.