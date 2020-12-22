A Christmas storm could bring power outages and flooding. Here’s what local meteorologists say.

"Santa's in for a tough night."

– Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff, file
updated on December 23, 2020 | 9:49 AM

In true 2020 fashion, Christmas is predicted to be a wet and windy day with the possibility of power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for entirety of Massachusetts that falls east of Berkshire County, plus Rhode Island and northern Connecticut.

“Strong to damaging winds are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, along with heavy rain and minor flooding,” the outlook says.

The service, which has issued a high wind watch, predicts winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour and an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve. The high for Thursday is 54 degrees.

On Christmas Day, showers are predicted to continue through the evening with wind between 23 to 28 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with a high near 58 in Boston.

Then, temperatures are forecast to dip that night with a low of 27 degrees.

In its weather outlook for the rest of the week, released Tuesday, the service predicts “dry weather” until the storm begins.

“Dry weather prevails for the next several days before a strong storm system brings strong winds, heavy rain, and potential for some minor flooding Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day,” the service said. “Expect unusually warm temperatures late this week as well.”

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the Christmas storm:

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Wind gusts of this magnitude could result in WIDESPREAD wind damage & outages’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Santa’s in for a tough night’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A stormy Christmas Morning on the way’

Dave Epstein: ‘Looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind’

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm’

TOPICS: Weather Local Massachusetts

