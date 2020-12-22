A Christmas storm could bring power outages and flooding. Here’s what local meteorologists say.

In true 2020 fashion, Christmas is predicted to be a wet and windy day with the possibility of power outages and flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for entirety of Massachusetts that falls east of Berkshire County, plus Rhode Island and northern Connecticut.

“Strong to damaging winds are possible Thursday night into Friday morning, along with heavy rain and minor flooding,” the outlook says.

[6 AM Wed Update]⚠️High Wind Watch Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 65mph could lead to scattered power outages. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/DkO96VNtD1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 23, 2020

The service, which has issued a high wind watch, predicts winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour and an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Christmas Eve. The high for Thursday is 54 degrees.

On Christmas Day, showers are predicted to continue through the evening with wind between 23 to 28 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with a high near 58 in Boston.

Then, temperatures are forecast to dip that night with a low of 27 degrees.

Who's ready for a temperature roller coaster? Friday morning we'll be approaching 60 degrees in southern New England! Then, a cold front brings plunging temps into the weekend. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/CRRQBoQJxz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 23, 2020

In its weather outlook for the rest of the week, released Tuesday, the service predicts “dry weather” until the storm begins.

“Dry weather prevails for the next several days before a strong storm system brings strong winds, heavy rain, and potential for some minor flooding Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day,” the service said. “Expect unusually warm temperatures late this week as well.”

Quiet weather is on tap for the next several days, but Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day look windy, wet, and unusually warm. Cold air returns by next weekend, though. 🌧️🎄 pic.twitter.com/2YVuwIcyrj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 22, 2020

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the Christmas storm:

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Wind gusts of this magnitude could result in WIDESPREAD wind damage & outages’

Wind gusts of this magnitude could result in WIDESPREAD wind damage & outages. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/61ieS3Y8db — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 23, 2020

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘Santa’s in for a tough night’

Santa's in for a tough night: pic.twitter.com/nWFo1Nx98A — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) December 23, 2020

Christmas storm not wavering for southern New England. Rain: steady and heavy through Friday morning. Widespread 1.5-2.5". Flooding likely. Check sump-pumps/basements.

Wind: Sustained above 25mph. Gusts of 45-55mph for many. 60+ for Cape & Islands. Outages expected. pic.twitter.com/unHviCOQ5c — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) December 23, 2020

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘A stormy Christmas Morning on the way’

WET AND WINDY CHRISTMAS…

A stormy Christmas Morning on the way

– Heavy Rain: 1.5-2.5" with AM thunder possible

– Flooding concerns: Temps near 60° with snowmelt + rain

– Strong Winds: Gusts 50-60mph+

– Sct'd Power Outages: Moderate Risk#WCVB pic.twitter.com/8d8cGew2uP — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

WARMTH ON THE WAY…

The snowpack will be melting quickly! Near 60° Christmas morning as a storm to our west allows mild air to surge up from the south. We will challenge record highs Christmas Day #wcvb pic.twitter.com/mUHGsKyEyH — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

WEDNESDAY AM weather update…

Sunny ☀️ and seasonal today ahead of a storm set to bring wind and rain for #Christmas #WCVB pic.twitter.com/C7rCFpB0F3 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) December 23, 2020

Dave Epstein: ‘Looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind’

Still looks like a pretty wild Christmas morning across the area with heavy downpours and very strong wind. pic.twitter.com/8Hj4JRfd3a — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 23, 2020

Harvey Leonard, WCVB: ‘Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm’

Forecast wind gusts Friday (Christmas) Morning, accompanied by heavy rain and temps. around 60..similar to a tropical storm #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Emh8bHeldw — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020

A moderate risk of power outages late Christmas Eve Night (Thursday Night) and Christmas Morning (Friday). #wcvb pic.twitter.com/NwgmYSgSLn — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020

Rainfall potential for late Thursday Night and Friday. Combined with rapidly melting snow, some localized flooding is likely. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/159cmAcWBt — Harvey Leonard (@HarveyWCVB) December 23, 2020