Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Sunny and chilly.
After a mild Monday, chilly weather returns to the Boston region on Tuesday.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s.
Tuesday night looks cold with lows in the 20s.
Watch the forecast by AccuWeather below:
