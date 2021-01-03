Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast
Cloudy with chances for showers.
With Sunday’s storm moving away, Monday looks like a quiet day across the Boston region.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. There will be chances for showers during the day, especially near the coast.
Clouds and possible rain and snow showers are expected on Tuesday.
