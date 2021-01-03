Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with chances for showers.

A man walks a dog through the trees on Castle Island.
–Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
January 3, 2021

With Sunday’s storm moving away, Monday looks like a quiet day across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. There will be chances for showers during the day, especially near the coast.

Clouds and possible rain and snow showers are expected on Tuesday.

TOPICS: Weather

