Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Cloudy with chances for showers.
A gray, quiet weather day is on tap for Tuesday across the Boston region.
Skies will be cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 30s and low 40s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for light rain or snow showers, especially in coastal locations.
Similar conditions are expected for the rest of the work week.
