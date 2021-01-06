Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Sunshine and mild temperatures.
On Thursday, the Boston region will enjoy a pretty nice day — at least by early January standards.
Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures pushing into the mid 40s, according to forecasters.
Pleasant weather is expected to continue on Friday with more sunshine and above-normal temperatures.
