Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Cloudy with chances for light rain or snow showers.
Thursday will be another day featuring above-normal high temperatures, but there will be chances for a bit of precipitation.
Forecasters are calling for a cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Scattered light rain or snow showers are possible, especially during the morning and early afternoon.
