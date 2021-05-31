Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. The Boston Public Garden on a warm, sunny day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

After a wet, chilly Memorial Day weekend, the shortened work week gets underway Tuesday with a warm, pleasant day.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Another dry, warm day is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 62° 55°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 61°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 62°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 67°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 83° 68°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 68° Down Arrow