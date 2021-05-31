Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

Boston Weather
The Boston Public Garden on a warm, sunny day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a wet, chilly Memorial Day weekend, the shortened work week gets underway Tuesday with a warm, pleasant day.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Another dry, warm day is expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 31
    Showers
    Showers
    62° 55°
  • Tue June 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 61°
  • Wed June 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 62°
  • Thu June 03
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 67°
  • Fri June 04
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 67°
  • Sat June 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    83° 68°
  • Sun June 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 68°
Jump To Comments