Weather
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Warm temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.
After a wet, chilly Memorial Day weekend, the shortened work week gets underway Tuesday with a warm, pleasant day.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Another dry, warm day is expected on Wednesday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Today
May 31
Showers
Tue
June 01
Intermittent clouds
77°
61°
Wed
June 02
Intermittent clouds
79°
62°
Thu
June 03
Thunderstorms
Fri
June 04
Thunderstorms
Sat
June 05
Mostly cloudy
Sun
June 06
Intermittent clouds
84°
68°
