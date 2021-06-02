Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cooler with chances for rain. A rainy morning in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Thursday will be a bit cooler across the region with chances for wet weather.

Forecasters are calling for showers and possible heavy downpours. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with humidity on the rise.

More rain could impact the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 61°

Thu Showers Showers 71° 64°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 77° 65°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 71°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 92° 72°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 91° 74°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 87° 69°