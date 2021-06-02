Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cooler with chances for rain.

A rainy morning in Boston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Thursday will be a bit cooler across the region with chances for wet weather.

Forecasters are calling for showers and possible heavy downpours. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with humidity on the rise.

More rain could impact the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 02
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 61°
  • Thu June 03
    Showers
    71° 64°
  • Fri June 04
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    77° 65°
  • Sat June 05
    Mostly sunny
    86° 71°
  • Sun June 06
    Partly sunny
    92° 72°
  • Mon June 07
    Mostly sunny
    91° 74°
  • Tue June 08
    Mostly sunny
    87° 69°
