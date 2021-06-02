Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday will be a bit cooler across the region with chances for wet weather.
Forecasters are calling for showers and possible heavy downpours. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with humidity on the rise.
More rain could impact the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.
