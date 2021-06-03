Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek ends with some unsettled weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the day.

Warmer weather is expected over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 03
    Showers
    Showers
    76° 64°
  • Fri June 04
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    76° 64°
  • Sat June 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 72°
  • Sun June 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    93° 71°
  • Mon June 07
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    94° 73°
  • Tue June 08
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    91° 74°
  • Wed June 09
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    87° 64°
