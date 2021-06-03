Weather
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The workweek ends with some unsettled weather across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the day.
Warmer weather is expected over the weekend.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Today
June 03
Showers
Fri
June 04
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
76°
64°
Sat
June 05
Mostly sunny
Sun
June 06
Partly sunny
Mon
June 07
Mostly sunny
Tue
June 08
Partly sunny
Wed
June 09
Mostly cloudy
