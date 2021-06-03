Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The workweek ends with some unsettled weather across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the day.

Warmer weather is expected over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 76° 64°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 76° 64°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 72°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 93° 71°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 94° 73°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 91° 74°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 64° Down Arrow