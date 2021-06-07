Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Another hot, humid day. A dad swings his son through the Rings Fountain as they cool off on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Another hot, uncomfortable day is on tap for Tuesday across the region.

Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day.

Wednesday looks to be another hot one before relief arrives Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 95° 72°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 91° 71°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 85° 65°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 57°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 58°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 59°

Sun Showers Showers 79° 62° Down Arrow