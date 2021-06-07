Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Another hot, humid day.

Boston Weather
A dad swings his son through the Rings Fountain as they cool off on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Another hot, uncomfortable day is on tap for Tuesday across the region.

Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day.

Wednesday looks to be another hot one before relief arrives Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 07
    Mostly sunny
    95° 72°
  • Tue June 08
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    91° 71°
  • Wed June 09
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    85° 65°
  • Thu June 10
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 57°
  • Fri June 11
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 58°
  • Sat June 12
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 59°
  • Sun June 13
    Showers
    79° 62°
