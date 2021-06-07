Weather
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Another hot, humid day.
Another hot, uncomfortable day is on tap for Tuesday across the region.
Forecasters are calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day.
Wednesday looks to be another hot one before relief arrives Thursday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Today
June 07
Mostly sunny
Tue
June 08
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
91°
71°
Wed
June 09
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
85°
65°
Thu
June 10
Intermittent clouds
74°
57°
Fri
June 11
Intermittent clouds
68°
58°
Sat
June 12
Mostly cloudy
Sun
June 13
Showers
