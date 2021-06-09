Weather Tuesday’s storms left some isolated damage. Here’s when to expect more on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures are on the way. A man walks through the Christian Science Center plaza during heavy rain on Oct. 28, 2020. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Thunderstorms rumbled across Massachusetts Tuesday, wreaking some havoc that included a Webster house fire triggered by a bolt of lightning.

The blaze broke out at a School Street home around 4:30 p.m. when lightning struck the chimney and attic, WCVB reports.

The chimney was torn apart, and flames engulfed part of the roof and attic, the Webster fire chief told the news outlet. No one was injured.

A Georgetown resident also told WCVB lightning struck her home on Lakeshore Drive, resulting in a hole burned through her roof. No serious injuries were reported.

And in Haverhill, a tree fell on a Salem Street home, WCVB reports. When it toppled over, the tree pulled down power lines connected to the house and caused some damage to the roof and porch, according to the news station. No one inside was injured.

A friend from #Haverhill just sent me this photo of some damage from the storm @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/7Q0tSd8bzH — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) June 8, 2021

The National Weather Service is forecasting more storms for Wednesday, as a heat wave that has engulfed the region since late last week is expected to lift.

According to the weather service, scattered storms are expected to develop in the early afternoon and “move southward between 3 and 7 p.m., off the coast tonight.”

“Heavy rain capable of localized street flooding is the main risk; isolated serve wind gust possible,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

[Wednesday: T-Storm Timing] Scattered ⛈ develop early afternoon & move southward between 3 and 7 PM, off the coast tonight. Heavy rain capable of localized street flooding is the main risk; isolated severe wind gust possible.



Approximate look at timing (not meant to be exact): pic.twitter.com/QW6y0j8zRY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 9, 2021

FEW PM STORMS…

Ahead of a cold front dropping south this afternoon. Coverage should not be as widespread as yesterday.

Hit or miss storms 2-8pm. Downpours, lightning and some with gusty winds. Not expecting severe storms #WCVB pic.twitter.com/eHL0eDBBbK — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) June 9, 2021

Scattered storms pop up again today. Lightning, downpours and gusty winds will be hit of miss mid to late afternoon. Highest risk in the 3-8pm timeframe. pic.twitter.com/dIeTivInG8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 9, 2021

In Boston, another scorcher was on tap Wednesday, with a forecasted high near 91 degrees, the weather service said.

A heat advisory was scheduled for between noon and 8 p.m.

By 9 a.m., 80 degrees had already been recored at Logan International Airport.

But temperatures were expected to plunge Wednesday night, with a low of 64 degrees in the city.

Long-awaited relief from the heat is slated to arrive Thursday, with forecasted highs near 76 and a low around 54.

Last day of high humidity before the dew drop rolls into town pic.twitter.com/4XxRiKAPfc — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) June 9, 2021