Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cooler with much lower humidity.

Boston Weather
The Boston Public Garden on a sunny day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Relief at last.

After several hot and muggy days, pleasant, comfortable weather settles into the region on Thursday. Forecasters expect sunny skies, significantly lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday looks cool and comfortable as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 09
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    90° 66°
  • Thu June 10
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 57°
  • Fri June 11
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 57°
  • Sat June 12
    Partly sunny
    70° 58°
  • Sun June 13
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 64°
  • Mon June 14
    Showers
    83° 64°
  • Tue June 15
    Partly sunny
    81° 61°
