Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Cooler with much lower humidity. The Boston Public Garden on a sunny day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Relief at last.

After several hot and muggy days, pleasant, comfortable weather settles into the region on Thursday. Forecasters expect sunny skies, significantly lower humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday looks cool and comfortable as well.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 90° 66°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 72° 57°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 57°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 70° 58°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 64°

Mon Showers Showers 83° 64°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 61° Down Arrow