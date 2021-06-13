Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A gray day with chances for showers. Rowers pass down the Charles River. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The workweek begins with a gray day and chances for some wet weather.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible during the day and at night, along with chances for thunderstorms.

Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with more chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 62°

Mon Showers Showers 71° 64°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 78° 64°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 59°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 60°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 83° 66° Down Arrow