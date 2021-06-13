Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A gray day with chances for showers.

Boston Weather
Rowers pass down the Charles River. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek begins with a gray day and chances for some wet weather.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible during the day and at night, along with chances for thunderstorms.

Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with more chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 13
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 62°
  • Mon June 14
    Showers
    Showers
    71° 64°
  • Tue June 15
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    78° 64°
  • Wed June 16
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Thu June 17
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 60°
  • Fri June 18
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    80° 67°
  • Sat June 19
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    83° 66°
Jump To Comments