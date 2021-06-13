Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek begins with a gray day and chances for some wet weather.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will be possible during the day and at night, along with chances for thunderstorms.
Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy with more chances for showers.
