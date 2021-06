Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny skies and low humidity. The Boston Public Garden on a sunny day. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A stretch of terrific June weather will finish out the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect sunny skies on Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

If that sounds good to you, more dry, comfortable weather is expected Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 73° 63°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 60°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 61°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 68°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 65°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 69° Down Arrow