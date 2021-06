Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Warm and sunny with low humidity. Jude Frazier, 3, holds a basket of strawberries he was picking at Wards Berry Farm in Sharon. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Thursday will bring more beautiful June weather to the Boston region.

Skies will be bright and sunny, humidity will be low, and temperatures will be just a bit warmer than on Wednesday — in the mid 70s to low 80s — according to forecasters.

Friday is expected to be another sunny, warm day with low humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 60°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 61°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 82° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 66°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 66°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 88° 68°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 63° Down Arrow