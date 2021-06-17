Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Another sunny, warm, comfortable day.

Boston Weather
Students from Holy Family Academy in Gardner ride on the swing at Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The workweek wraps up with a warm, comfortable Friday.

The day will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 61°
  • Fri June 18
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    83° 67°
  • Sat June 19
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    85° 68°
  • Sun June 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    86° 67°
  • Mon June 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 72°
  • Tue June 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 64°
  • Wed June 23
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    79° 62°
Jump To Comments