Weather
Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast
Another sunny, warm, comfortable day.
The workweek wraps up with a warm, comfortable Friday.
The day will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
June 17
Mostly sunny
-
Fri
June 18
Partly sunny
-
Sat
June 19
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
85°
68°
-
Sun
June 20
Partly sunny
-
Mon
June 21
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
89°
72°
-
Tue
June 22
Mostly cloudy
-
Wed
June 23
Partly sunny
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.