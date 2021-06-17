Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Another sunny, warm, comfortable day. Students from Holy Family Academy in Gardner ride on the swing at Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The workweek wraps up with a warm, comfortable Friday.

The day will feature mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, according to forecasters.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 61°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 67°

Sat Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 85° 68°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 67°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 72°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 84° 64°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 79° 62° Down Arrow