Weather

Here’s the weather forecast for Monday, June 21

By Rami Abou-Sabe

With summer officially underway, the work week kicks off with a hot and sticky day in the Boston region. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s inland, while areas near the water will be in the 70s.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, especially north and south of the city. The overnight hours will be pleasant, before the chance for rain rolls in on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 20
    Intermittent clouds
    89° 70°
  • Mon June 21
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 71°
  • Tue June 22
    Thunderstorms
    81° 58°
  • Wed June 23
    Mostly sunny
    75° 57°
  • Thu June 24
    Mostly sunny
    79° 58°
  • Fri June 25
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 67°
  • Sat June 26
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 68°
