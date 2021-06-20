Newsletter Signup
With summer officially underway, the work week kicks off with a hot and sticky day in the Boston region. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s inland, while areas near the water will be in the 70s.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, especially north and south of the city. The overnight hours will be pleasant, before the chance for rain rolls in on Tuesday.
