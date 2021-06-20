Weather Here’s the weather forecast for Monday, June 21

With summer officially underway, the work week kicks off with a hot and sticky day in the Boston region. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s inland, while areas near the water will be in the 70s.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, especially north and south of the city. The overnight hours will be pleasant, before the chance for rain rolls in on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 70°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 71°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 81° 58°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 57°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 58°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 67°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 68° Down Arrow