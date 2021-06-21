Weather
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
Hot and humid before drier air arrives.
Tuesday begins as a hot, humid day across the region, but changes are on the way.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible.
Drier air moves in late in the day and into Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a very pleasant day with low humidity.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
June 21
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
87°
71°
-
Tue
June 22
Showers
-
Wed
June 23
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
June 24
Mostly sunny
-
Fri
June 25
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
79°
65°
-
Sat
June 26
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
85°
72°
-
Sun
June 27
Mostly cloudy
