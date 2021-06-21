Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Hot and humid before drier air arrives.

Boston Weather
A woman enjoys a sunny spot for herself on a dock along the Charles River. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Tuesday begins as a hot, humid day across the region, but changes are on the way.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible.

Drier air moves in late in the day and into Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a very pleasant day with low humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 21
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 71°
  • Tue June 22
    Showers
    81° 58°
  • Wed June 23
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Thu June 24
    Mostly sunny
    79° 56°
  • Fri June 25
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 65°
  • Sat June 26
    Intermittent clouds
    85° 72°
  • Sun June 27
    Mostly cloudy
    87° 71°
