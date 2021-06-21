Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Hot and humid before drier air arrives. A woman enjoys a sunny spot for herself on a dock along the Charles River. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Tuesday begins as a hot, humid day across the region, but changes are on the way.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible.

Drier air moves in late in the day and into Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a very pleasant day with low humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 71°

Tue Showers Showers 81° 58°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 56°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 65°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 72°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 87° 71° Down Arrow