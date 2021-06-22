Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a muggy start to the workweek, much more comfortable weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecasters expect sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday night will be cool with temperatures in the low 50s ahead of another sunny day on Thursday with continued low humidity.
