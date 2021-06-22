Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny and pleasant with low humidity.

By Jack Pickell

After a muggy start to the workweek, much more comfortable weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be cool with temperatures in the low 50s ahead of another sunny day on Thursday with continued low humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 22
    87° 59°
  • Wed June 23
    76° 58°
  • Thu June 24
    76° 60°
  • Fri June 25
    78° 69°
  • Sat June 26
    86° 71°
  • Sun June 27
    86° 73°
  • Mon June 28
    82° 66°
