Here's what to expect from Wednesday's weather forecast Sunny and pleasant with low humidity.

After a muggy start to the workweek, much more comfortable weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be cool with temperatures in the low 50s ahead of another sunny day on Thursday with continued low humidity.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 87° 59°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 58°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 60°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 69°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 71°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 86° 73°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 66° Down Arrow