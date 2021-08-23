Weather
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast
A warm, humid day.
With Henri out of the picture, Tuesday looks like a quiet — but muggy day.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the 80s.
Hot, humid weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
August 23
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
76°
71°
-
Tue
August 24
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
83°
73°
-
Wed
August 25
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
August 26
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
92°
76°
-
Fri
August 27
Partly sunny
-
Sat
August 28
Mostly cloudy
-
Sun
August 29
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
77°
67°
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.