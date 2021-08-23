Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast A warm, humid day. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

With Henri out of the picture, Tuesday looks like a quiet — but muggy day.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the 80s.

Hot, humid weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 76° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 73°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 88° 74°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 92° 76°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 65°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 74° 63°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 77° 67° Down Arrow