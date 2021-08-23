Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A warm, humid day.

Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

With Henri out of the picture, Tuesday looks like a quiet — but muggy day.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies, high humidity, and temperatures topping out in the 80s.

Hot, humid weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    76° 71°
  • Tue August 24
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 73°
  • Wed August 25
    Mostly sunny
    88° 74°
  • Thu August 26
    Intermittent clouds
    92° 76°
  • Fri August 27
    Partly sunny
    85° 65°
  • Sat August 28
    Mostly cloudy
    74° 63°
  • Sun August 29
    Intermittent clouds
    77° 67°
