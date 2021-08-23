Weather Tornado in Marlborough area had estimated winds of 65 mph, weather service says The winds caused "minor damage" in the region, officials said. Bolton police via Facebook / Screenshot

A tornado in the Marlborough area late Monday morning had estimated wind gusts of 65 mph and traveled nearly one mile, according to the National Weather Service.

A preliminary damage survey report from the weather service later in the afternoon said the tornado formed around 11:40 a.m. and traveled about 0.75 miles with a max width of 10 yards.

The winds caused “minor damage,” including downed trees that hit vehicles and other debris, the agency wrote in a tweet. No injuries were reported, according to the weather service.

[Preliminary Damage Report] At approximately 11:40 this morning, a tornado caused minor damage in the Marlborough MA area, including trees down on cars and lofted debris.#mawx pic.twitter.com/V0yrem8onr — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2021

The Bolton Police Department shared a video on Facebook that appeared to capture a tornado on the horizon, facing Interstate 495 around 12:06 p.m. The tornado recorded by the weather service was tracked near the highway, which cuts through Marlborough.

Several areas in Worcester and Middlesex counties were issued tornado warnings on Monday afternoon, as Massachusetts experienced the residual impacts of Henri, which was classified as a tropical depression.