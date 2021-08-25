Weather

Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the ‘oppressive heat and humidity’

"Potential heat wave getting underway in Boston."

Ariana Close plays with her 4-year-old daughter Rihari at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury. Erin Clark/Globe staff

By Arianna MacNeill

The Greater Boston area may be headed for another heat wave as temperatures are predicted to climb again Wednesday and Thursday, according to local forecasters.

“Oppressive heat and humidity continues today, peaking Thursday before turning unseasonably cool this weekend,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

This would be the fourth heat wave of the summer, but it’s not uncommon to have this many periods of extreme heat, Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the service, said.

“We’re in August, so it’s not unusual,” he said.

A heat wave is declared when there’s three consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees. Tuesday reached that threshold, and Wednesday and Thursday are also predicted to, according to forecasts.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the heat:

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Potential heat wave getting underway in Boston’

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Beaches will be the place to find some relief!’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘High humidity will make it feel closer to 95’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Hot afternoon ahead’

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Humidity pinned in high category through Friday…brief break Saturday, starts coming back Sunday’

