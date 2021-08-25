Weather Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the ‘oppressive heat and humidity’ "Potential heat wave getting underway in Boston." Ariana Close plays with her 4-year-old daughter Rihari at the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury. Erin Clark/Globe staff

The Greater Boston area may be headed for another heat wave as temperatures are predicted to climb again Wednesday and Thursday, according to local forecasters.

“Oppressive heat and humidity continues today, peaking Thursday before turning unseasonably cool this weekend,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

[430 AM] Oppressive heat and humidity continues today, peaking Thursday before turning unseasonably cool this weekend. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/NuSxeWm35C — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 25, 2021

This would be the fourth heat wave of the summer, but it’s not uncommon to have this many periods of extreme heat, Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the service, said.

“We’re in August, so it’s not unusual,” he said.

A heat wave is declared when there’s three consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees. Tuesday reached that threshold, and Wednesday and Thursday are also predicted to, according to forecasts.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the heat:

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Potential heat wave getting underway in Boston’

Potential heat wave getting underway in Boston. This would make it the 4th heat wave of the season! I'm tracking when we will see relief from the heat on @boston25 this morning. pic.twitter.com/qzH37qT9NW — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 25, 2021

Feeling the summer heat today with highs in the low 90s. Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/IWYowG9qky — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 25, 2021

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ: ‘Beaches will be the place to find some relief!’

A hot one today… local seabreezes may knock back the temps a bit along the coast later today… beaches will be the place to find some relief! #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/yugWkzrl9t — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) August 25, 2021

In short… hot & humid next couple of days… chance of a storm later Thursday/Friday… then dropping humidity & temps. #WBZ #CBSNBoston pic.twitter.com/gRnjefmH8v — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) August 25, 2021

Not only will it be hot, but very humid the next few days… a drop in humidity comes this weekend… it will be quite refreshing with dew points in the 50s/lower 60s! pic.twitter.com/WTUO6lf9lg — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) August 25, 2021

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘High humidity will make it feel closer to 95’

HIGHS TODAY…

A developing sea breeze will keep it a little cooler near the coast today with low 90s inland…. high humidity will make it feel closer to 95. Drink plenty of water today! #WCVB pic.twitter.com/6aF19l6Bbc — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 25, 2021

WEDNESDAY…

A warm and muggy start gives way to another hot and humid day! A weak sea breeze will keep it a bit cooler near the coast. Low 90s inland #WCVB pic.twitter.com/ar71eXBcXf — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 25, 2021

HUMIDITY…

Stays high with a tropical feel into Friday. Much more comfortable this weekend as we cool down and dew points drop into the 50s and lower 60s #WCVB pic.twitter.com/rHuONiNvcg — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 25, 2021

SMOKE AND HAZE…

From wildfires in the upper Midwest is being carried into New England by the upper-level winds. You may notice a smoky smell and hazy skies especially from RT2 northward today #WCVB pic.twitter.com/sXoIdFt5qS — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) August 25, 2021

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Hot afternoon ahead’

Hot afternoon ahead, mid to upper 80s coast as sea breezes kick in. 90-93 inland for many. pic.twitter.com/OvTP9XqfMf — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

Ocean temps in the upper 60-70s around New England. Waves 2-4ft, highest south coast. pic.twitter.com/4xWlA4jBM4 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

High heat and humidity the next few days as temps crack 90 for many today and tomorrow. Cooler by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/LpsfwZRldx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

High heat next few days. Lower humidity and cooler over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/h52X1RWg4c — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

90-94 for many locations tomorrow. Very humid too. Feeling like 94-98 with the humidity. pic.twitter.com/j5Zc0ljhde — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

Starts very humid Friday, but humidity lowers in the afternoon as northerly winds push through. pic.twitter.com/CR7YbLcXce — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 25, 2021

Terry Eliasen, WBZ: ‘Humidity pinned in high category through Friday…brief break Saturday, starts coming back Sunday’

Humidity pinned in high category through Friday…brief break Saturday, starts coming back Sunday pic.twitter.com/yansnj5Na2 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) August 25, 2021