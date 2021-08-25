Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the ‘oppressive heat and humidity’

Newsletter Signup
The Greater Boston area may be headed for another heat wave as temperatures are predicted to climb again Wednesday and Thursday, according to local forecasters.
“Oppressive heat and humidity continues today, peaking Thursday before turning unseasonably cool this weekend,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.
This would be the fourth heat wave of the summer, but it’s not uncommon to have this many periods of extreme heat, Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the service, said.
“We’re in August, so it’s not unusual,” he said.
A heat wave is declared when there’s three consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees. Tuesday reached that threshold, and Wednesday and Thursday are also predicted to, according to forecasts.
Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the heat:
